Caviar & Bananas Roasted Beets with Fromage Blanc

Roasted Beets with Fromage Blanc

Roasted Beets

- 1lb Baby Beets, Washed

- 2oz Salt, Kosher

- 1tsp Oil

Wash beets well, toss in oil and then place on a bed of salt. Roast in the oven at 325 for approx.. 45 minutes or until done. Peel and quarter the beets.

Fromage Blanc

- 4oz Fromage Blanc

- 1 tsp Thyme

- 1 tsp Chives

- 2 Tbsp Heavy Cream

Place everything into a kitchen aid and whip with the paddle for 1-2 minutes until light and airy.

Candied Pecans

- 1 cup Pecans

- 1 Tbsp Water

- 2 Tbsp Sugar

- 1 Cinnamon Stick

Place everything in a pot and bring to simmer, cook down until syrup is reduced and about to begin caramelizing. Spread onto a baking tray and finish in the oven until firm.



Assembly

- Spread Fromage Blanc down on a plate. Toss the beets in a bowl with balsamic vinegar, olive oil and salt/pepper. Place beets down on the plate on top of the Fromage Blanc. Crumble candied pecans on top, drizzle with honey and sea salt. Finish with sorrel.