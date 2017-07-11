Caviar & Bananas Roasted Beets with Fromage Blanc - WSMV Channel 4

Caviar & Bananas Roasted Beets with Fromage Blanc

Roasted Beets with Fromage Blanc

Roasted Beets
-    1lb Baby Beets, Washed
-    2oz Salt, Kosher
-    1tsp Oil
Wash beets well, toss in oil and then place on a bed of salt. Roast in the oven at 325 for approx.. 45 minutes or until done. Peel and quarter the beets.

Fromage Blanc
-    4oz Fromage Blanc
-    1 tsp Thyme
-    1 tsp Chives
-    2 Tbsp Heavy Cream

Place everything into a kitchen aid and whip with the paddle for 1-2 minutes until light and airy.

Candied Pecans
-    1 cup Pecans
-    1 Tbsp Water
-    2 Tbsp Sugar
-    1 Cinnamon Stick
Place everything in a pot and bring to simmer, cook down until syrup is reduced and about to begin caramelizing. Spread onto a baking tray and finish in the oven until firm.


Assembly
-    Spread Fromage Blanc down on a plate. Toss the beets in a bowl with balsamic vinegar, olive oil and salt/pepper. Place beets down on the plate on top of the Fromage Blanc. Crumble candied pecans on top, drizzle with honey and sea salt. Finish with sorrel.

