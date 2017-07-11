Man pleads not guilty in killing of TN state investigator

Derek Mason believes Vanderbilt is on the rise and wants people to come see for themselves.More >>
Derek Mason believes Vanderbilt is on the rise and wants people to come see for themselves.More >>
A woman with a lengthy criminal history was arrested on prostitution charges in Wilson County on Sunday.More >>
A woman with a lengthy criminal history was arrested on prostitution charges in Wilson County on Sunday.More >>
Police in Dickson are working to find the man who stole someone's walker at a grocery store.More >>
Police in Dickson are working to find the man who stole someone's walker at a grocery store.More >>
The big day is fast approaching. We're just weeks from the solar eclipse that's expected to bring huge crowds to Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.More >>
The big day is fast approaching. We're just weeks from the solar eclipse that's expected to bring huge crowds to Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.More >>
A Tennessee man has pleaded not guilty to charges in the death of a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agent.More >>
A Tennessee man has pleaded not guilty to charges in the death of a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agent.More >>
A father faces charges of murder and child neglect in the shooting death of his 3-year-old son in Tennessee.More >>
A father faces charges of murder and child neglect in the shooting death of his 3-year-old son in Tennessee.More >>
A new captain is set to take command of a Tennessee Navy base.More >>
A new captain is set to take command of a Tennessee Navy base.More >>
A Mt. Juliet police officer made a surprising discovery when she checked underneath her patrol car.More >>
A Mt. Juliet police officer made a surprising discovery when she checked underneath her patrol car.More >>
Officials in Murfreesboro are investigating a fire that happened at the Blackman Middle School wrestling building.More >>
Officials in Murfreesboro are investigating a fire that happened at the Blackman Middle School wrestling building.More >>
Police are investigating a vandalism incident at the Islamic Center of Murfreesboro.More >>
Police are investigating a vandalism incident at the Islamic Center of Murfreesboro.More >>