Man pleads not guilty in killing of TN state investigator

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee man has pleaded not guilty to charges in the death of a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agent.

The Jackson Sun reports 24-year-old Brenden Burns entered a not guilty plea on Monday, following his indictment last week on charges including first-degree murder in the August 2016 fatal shooting of TBI Special Agent De'Greaun Frazier.

Court documents say Burns shot 34-year-old Frazier in the back during a controlled drug buy involving a confidential informant in Jackson. Frazier returned fire, but Burns was not hit.

Frazier later died at the hospital. He was the first TBI agent in the agency's history to die in the line of duty.

Burns is represented by attorney Daniel Taylor. His next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 21.

Information from: The Jackson Sun, http://www.jacksonsun.com

