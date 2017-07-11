Tennessee father charged with murder in son's shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - A father faces charges of murder and child neglect in the shooting death of his 3-year-old son in Tennessee.

Court documents show that 25-year-old Cortez Wilkerson was arrested on reckless homicide and drug and weapons charges in the death of Kash Sharp on Saturday in Memphis. He pleaded not guilty Monday.

An affidavit shows Wilkerson now faces charges of first-degree murder and aggravated child neglect. His lawyer did not immediately return a call seeking comment on the new charges Tuesday.

Documents show Wilkerson told investigators he was awakened by a gunshot and, when he opened his eyes, he saw his son lying on his lap with a gunshot wound to the head.

Records show investigators later determined Wilkerson was the only one who could have fired the gun.

