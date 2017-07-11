Mt. Juliet police officer rescues kitten from patrol car - WSMV Channel 4

Mt. Juliet police officer rescues kitten from patrol car

(Source: Mt. Juliet Police Department) (Source: Mt. Juliet Police Department)
MOUNT JULIET, TN

A Mt. Juliet police officer made a surprising discovery when she checked underneath her patrol car.

It turns out that a kitten was wedged near the axle of her patrol car.

The officer was tipped off after hearing the furry creature meow.

The officer has since adopted the kitten as part of her family.

