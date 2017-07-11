Copy-New captain to take command of Tennessee Navy base

Officials in Murfreesboro are investigating a fire that happened at the Blackman Middle School wrestling building.More >>
Police are investigating a vandalism incident at the Islamic Center of Murfreesboro.More >>
A new captain is set to take command of a Tennessee Navy base.More >>
Police are looking for two armed suspects who shot at the drive-thru window at a McDonald's in Joelton.More >>
The phrase “adult entertainment” might bring to mind clubs or video stores. But in Mt. Juliet, tattoo parlors are also on that list, and it’s preventing one family’s business from opening its doors.More >>
The clothing retailer H&M has signed a 10-year lease to be a part of the Fifth and Broadway development in downtown Nashville.More >>
For years, Nashvillians have made the 40-mile drive north to visit Thomas’ Drug Store in the town of Cross Plains, but most aren’t going to get a prescription filled.More >>
The man accused of hitting a cyclist on the Natchez Trace Parkway admits he was driving the car but said he didn’t know about the collision when it first happened.More >>
Jason Autry is one of three men charged in connection with the kidnapping, rape and murder of nursing student Holly Bobo. We now know the state has granted him federal immunity.More >>
The big day is fast approaching. We're just weeks from the solar eclipse that's expected to bring huge crowds to Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.More >>
