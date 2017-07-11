Shots fired through McDonald's drive-thru window during attempted robbery

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Officials in Murfreesboro are investigating a fire that happened at the Blackman Middle School wrestling building.More >>
Officials in Murfreesboro are investigating a fire that happened at the Blackman Middle School wrestling building.More >>
Police are investigating a vandalism incident at the Islamic Center of Murfreesboro.More >>
Police are investigating a vandalism incident at the Islamic Center of Murfreesboro.More >>
A new captain is set to take command of a Tennessee Navy base.More >>
A new captain is set to take command of a Tennessee Navy base.More >>
Police are looking for two armed suspects who shot at the drive-thru window at a McDonald's in Joelton.More >>
Police are looking for two armed suspects who shot at the drive-thru window at a McDonald's in Joelton.More >>
The phrase “adult entertainment” might bring to mind clubs or video stores. But in Mt. Juliet, tattoo parlors are also on that list, and it’s preventing one family’s business from opening its doors.More >>
The phrase “adult entertainment” might bring to mind clubs or video stores. But in Mt. Juliet, tattoo parlors are also on that list, and it’s preventing one family’s business from opening its doors.More >>
The clothing retailer H&M has signed a 10-year lease to be a part of the Fifth and Broadway development in downtown Nashville.More >>
The clothing retailer H&M has signed a 10-year lease to be a part of the Fifth and Broadway development in downtown Nashville.More >>
For years, Nashvillians have made the 40-mile drive north to visit Thomas’ Drug Store in the town of Cross Plains, but most aren’t going to get a prescription filled.More >>
For years, Nashvillians have made the 40-mile drive north to visit Thomas’ Drug Store in the town of Cross Plains, but most aren’t going to get a prescription filled.More >>
The man accused of hitting a cyclist on the Natchez Trace Parkway admits he was driving the car but said he didn’t know about the collision when it first happened.More >>
The man accused of hitting a cyclist on the Natchez Trace Parkway admits he was driving the car but said he didn’t know about the collision when it first happened.More >>
Jason Autry is one of three men charged in connection with the kidnapping, rape and murder of nursing student Holly Bobo. We now know the state has granted him federal immunity.More >>
Jason Autry is one of three men charged in connection with the kidnapping, rape and murder of nursing student Holly Bobo. We now know the state has granted him federal immunity.More >>
The big day is fast approaching. We're just weeks from the solar eclipse that's expected to bring huge crowds to Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.More >>
The big day is fast approaching. We're just weeks from the solar eclipse that's expected to bring huge crowds to Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.More >>
It's been nearly a week since a 9-year-old boy drowned in Shelbyville. Since that tragic day, a homeless man claimed he pulled Dreyton Sims' older brother from the Duck River. But Shelbyville police said Monday that his story doesn't match up with witnesses told them.More >>
It's been nearly a week since a 9-year-old boy drowned in Shelbyville. Since that tragic day, a homeless man claimed he pulled Dreyton Sims' older brother from the Duck River. But Shelbyville police said Monday that his story doesn't match up with witnesses told them.More >>
Ken Ballard will tell you he's a man of few words. But when it came to his 15-year-old transgender son, he couldn't stay silent. It was hard for him to accept his son's transition, but the Texas father is fighting for his son's right to use the bathroom of his choice.More >>
Ken Ballard will tell you he's a man of few words. But when it came to his 15-year-old transgender son, he couldn't stay silent. It was hard for him to accept his son's transition, but the Texas father is fighting for his son's right to use the bathroom of his choice.More >>
Sixteen people are dead following a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.More >>
Sixteen people are dead following a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Abernathy, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Abernathy, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
Museum workers in New Jersey broke through a Prohibition-era wall and a locked wooden cage to discover over 50 bottles and 42 demijohns of rare Madeira wine dating back as early as 1769.More >>
Museum workers in New Jersey broke through a Prohibition-era wall and a locked wooden cage to discover over 50 bottles and 42 demijohns of rare Madeira wine dating back as early as 1769.More >>
Police have arrested the driver accused in a hit-and-run crash that injured a bicyclist on the Natchez Trace Parkway on Saturday morning.More >>
Police have arrested the driver accused in a hit-and-run crash that injured a bicyclist on the Natchez Trace Parkway on Saturday morning.More >>
The man accused of hitting a cyclist on the Natchez Trace Parkway admits he was driving the car but said he didn’t know about the collision when it first happened.More >>
The man accused of hitting a cyclist on the Natchez Trace Parkway admits he was driving the car but said he didn’t know about the collision when it first happened.More >>
Police are investigating a reported shooting in the parking lot of Walmart in La Vergne.More >>
Police are investigating a reported shooting in the parking lot of Walmart in La Vergne.More >>
There's a message making its way around Facebook warning users not to accept a friend request, or else risk being hacked. The whole thing is a hoax.More >>
There's a message making its way around Facebook warning users not to accept a friend request, or else risk being hacked. The whole thing is a hoax.More >>
The phrase “adult entertainment” might bring to mind clubs or video stores. But in Mt. Juliet, tattoo parlors are also on that list, and it’s preventing one family’s business from opening its doors.More >>
The phrase “adult entertainment” might bring to mind clubs or video stores. But in Mt. Juliet, tattoo parlors are also on that list, and it’s preventing one family’s business from opening its doors.More >>