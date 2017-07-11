Shots fired through McDonald's drive-thru window during attempted robbery

Two gunmen fired shots at a McDonald's drive-thru window just before midnight. (WSMV)

Police are looking for two armed suspects who shot at the drive-thru window at a McDonald's in Joelton.

The gunmen shot through the window when employees wouldn't let them inside the business on Eatons Creek Road.

Employees told police the two men pulled up to the McDonald's in a green SUV just before midnight Tuesday.

Four of the six employees working at the time were outside taking out the trash and smoking when the armed men jumped out of the SUV with guns.

Three of the employees ran away. One woman was left behind. She said she froze because the suspects were pointing guns at her. They demanded that she let them inside, but she told them she was locked out.

That's when the suspects allegedly walked up to the drive-thru window, demanded for the employee there to let them in and then shot at the window. The suspects then ran back to the SUV and took off.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident.

Police have not released a specific description of the suspects. They were wearing bandanas over their faces, likely making it difficult for the employees to get a good look at them.

