H&M planned for downtown Nashville development

The clothing retailer H&M has signed a 10-year lease to be a part of the Fifth and Broadway development in downtown Nashville.

Demolition is already underway for the $430 million development.

The complex will also include apartments, an office tower, restaurants and the proposed National Museum of African American Music.

The development is set to open in late 2019 or early 2020.

