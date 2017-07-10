Driver says he didn't realize he hit cyclist

The man accused of hitting a cyclist on the Natchez Trace Parkway admits he was driving the car but said he didn’t know about the collision when it first happened.

Marshall Neely III has since been charged with felony reckless endangerment.

Neely told Channel 4 he feels bad about what has happened, but said he did not hit the cyclist on purpose. Neely added he would have stopped had he realized he hit someone.

Video captured by another cyclist shows Neely’s vehicle hitting Tyler Noe from behind on Saturday morning.

Police used the video to track down Neely by his license plate number.

According to an affidavit, Neely initially told investigators that a man and woman were standing in the road and threw a bicycle at his car.

Neely told Channel 4 on Monday that he didn’t realize he hit the cyclist, which is why he drove off.

“Certainly I would have stopped if I had known that happened. There’s no doubt in my mind I would have stopped,” Neely said.

“So you did see there were bikers on the side of the road?” asked Kevin Trager with Channel 4.

“Yeah, there were bikers all over the place, and I didn’t see this particular gentleman. I didn’t see him at all. It’s just inexplicable to me,” Neely replied.

Neely is a career educator who most recently served as dean of students at the University School of Nashville. He has since been suspended.

Neely has also hired a lawyer and said he plans to fight the charges. His first court date is July 20 in Williamson County.

