Legal analyst explains immunity deals for Holly Bobo murder case

Jason Autry is one of three men charged in connection with the kidnapping, rape and murder of nursing student Holly Bobo.

We now know the state has granted him federal immunity.

"It could have been a gun charge. It could have been part of the kidnapping charge. It could have been part of the investigation depending on if he lied to a federal agent, for example. All of those things would give him criminal exposure in the federal system that's now being taken away as part of this deal," said Rob McGuire, a criminal defense attorney who used to be a team leader in the Nashville District Attorney's office.

McGuire said it's safe to assume Autry will also cut a deal with prosecutors regarding the state murder charge, but they may not make that deal until after the trial.

"If the jury thinks, 'Well the state of Tennessee just bought this person's testimony for giving them time off this sentence,' they might reject that person's testimony. And in this case, credibility is everything," McGuire said.

Prosecutors gave state immunity to a man named Michael Alexander.

They gave state and federal immunity to a man named Victor Dinsmore, who served time in an Indiana prison for a rape conviction in the '80s. Dinsmore's wife told Channel 4 he's willing to testify.

So do the deals mean the two somehow participated in the crime?

"Not necessarily," McGuire said. "For example, if someone came into my office and said, 'I didn't do anything, but I know about this crime,' I would make sure that the state and federal prosecutors weren't going to charge my man with anything."

Prosecutors also gave state immunity to a man named Shayne Austin. He was questioned about Bobo's murder before committing suicide in February 2015.

Even though Austin is deceased, the prosecutors are still required to disclose the deal to the defense because they may somehow be able to use it.

