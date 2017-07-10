Man shot in La Vergne Walmart parking lot

Police are investigating a reported shooting in the parking lot of Walmart in La Vergne.

According to La Vergne police, the victim was in his car in the parking lot when he was shot in the chest just before 4 p.m.

Police said the man drove to a nearby Bojangles restaurant and asked someone to call for help. The victim was then transported to an area hospital.

Channel 4 has a crew en route to the scene and will have more details as they become available.

