Classic drug store still serving soda fountain style

For years, Nashvillians have made the 40-mile drive north to visit Thomas’ Drug Store in the town of Cross Plains, but most aren’t going to get a prescription filled.

Hot fudge sundaes and chocolate milkshakes from the soda fountain drug store counter have been the main draw since the 1920s.

Dan Green bought Thomas’ Drug Store in the 1970s and never changed the name.

“It’s like if you bought Sears and Roebuck, you’re not going to change the name Sears and Roebuck,” Green said.

Green knew that white-coated Burgess Thomas promised and delivered high-quality family service. So why change or mess with that success?

“It’s all authentic, old fountain service,” he said.

More many travelers who visit, it rekindles memories of childhood.

“We’ve had a lot of old timers, pharmacists, retired pharmacists come in and say, ‘Well, I got my start working at a soda fountain and then I became a pharmacist,’” Green said.

What they do in the front of the store overwhelms what they do in the back.

“It’s really known more for the fountain than it is for the drug store. I’ve had people eat here and they’ll look back and say, ‘You’ve got a pharmacy here too?’ Yeah, we have a pharmacy there too,” Green said.

Thomas’ Drug Store is still serving even when it’s cold outside.

“We really are busy year round,” Green said.

