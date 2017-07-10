Titans start training camp practice July 29

The Tennessee Titans will kick off this year's training camp on Saturday, July 29.

The Titans will hold a number of practices that are open to fans before they open the season against the New York Jets on Aug. 12.

The team will also host two practices with the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 16 and 17 in Nashville

Scroll down for the full training camp schedule.

Tennessee Titans 2017 Training Camp Schedule - Fans

Sat., July 29: 2:40 – 4:30 pm Practice (Open to Fans)

Sun., July 30: 2:40 – 4:30 pm Practice (Open to Fans)

Mon., July 31: 8:55 – 11:00 am Practice (Open to Fans)

Tues., Aug. 1: 8:55 – 11:00 am Practice (Open to Fans)

Thurs., Aug. 3: 8:55 – 11:00 am Practice (Open to Fans)

Fri., Aug. 4: 7:15 – 9:00 pm Practice (Open to Fans)

Sat., Aug. 5: 6:00 – 8:00 pm Practice at Nissan Stadium (Open to Fans)

Mon., Aug. 7: 6:55 – 9:00 pm Practice (Open to Fans)

Wed., Aug. 9: 8:55 – 11:00 am Practice (Open to Fans)

Thurs., Aug. 10: 8:55 – 11:00 am Practice (Open to Fans)

Mon., Aug. 14: 6:55 – 8:55 pm Practice (Open to Fans)

Wed., Aug. 16: 9:15 – 11:30 am Practice with Panthers (Open to Fans)

Thurs., Aug. 17: 9:15 – 11:30 am Practice with Panthers (Open to Fans)

