Music City Center to offer free Wi-Fi throughout building

Music City Center to offer free Wi-Fi throughout building

The Music City Center opened in 2013. (WSMV) The Music City Center opened in 2013. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Music City Center has some good news for guests!

The facility will now be offering free Wi-Fi throughout the building, which will be available in all meeting rooms, exhibit halls and public areas.

"As the number of wireless devices carried by our guests grows, it is important that we invest in a wireless environment that is fast, easy and accessible for every person who walks through our doors," said Eric Blouin, director of technology at the Music City Center, in a news release. "We want every aspect of the experience here to be seamless and wireless access is a big part of that."

Guests who need faster internet speeds or higher bandwidth options will be able to buy custom plans.

    Davidson County news
