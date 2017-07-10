Suspects wanted for stealing checks from apartment complexes in Lebanon

The Lebanon Police Department released these photos of the suspects. (Source: Lebanon Police Department)

In Wilson County, deputies are looking for two men who are stealing rent checks from apartment complexes.

Several complexes in Lebanon have captured the suspects on surveillance video stealing from the night deposit box.

One man is dressed in a camo jacket. The other man has a goatee and a purple hoodie.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Crime Stoppers at 615-444-5245.

Any caller who gives information that leads to a successful arrest and conviction of the suspects could receive a cash reward of up to $500 from police, along with a $1,000 reward from the apartment complexes.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.