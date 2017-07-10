Clarksville police release photos of theft suspects

The Clarksville Police Department released this photo of the suspects. (Source: Clarksville Police Department)

Clarksville police are looking for two suspects who are accused of targeting businesses across the Midstate.

The pair is wanted for stealing items worth over $1,000 in Clarksville.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Clarksville Police Department at 931-648-0656, ext. 5260, or the tips line at 931-645-8477. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at P3tips.com/591.

