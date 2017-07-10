The Little Pantry That Could seeking help with renovations

The Little Pantry That Could has been helping Nashville families ever since the devastating flood in 2010.

Stacy Downey founded The Little Pantry That Could. (WSMV)

Channel 4 surprises woman who founded The Little Pantry That Could

Channel 4 surprised the founder of the nonprofit earlier this year. (WSMV)

A recent beneficiary of Channel 4's Surprise Squad is now asking for the community's help on an upcoming project.

Stacy Downey runs The Little Pantry that Could, a nonprofit program that feeds 480 families a month in Nashville.

The Little Pantry that Could has to move out of its current building by the end of the month.

The nonprofit has secured a much-needed larger building that a nearby church is letting them lease for $1 a year for five years, but they have to make all the renovations. The nonprofit is asking for help with plumbing, HVAC and electrical work.

Anyone who would like to help The Little Pantry that Could with donations or renovation services is asked to call 615-260-5769 or email stacy@thelittlepantrythatcould.org.

