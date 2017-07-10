The Little Pantry That Could seeking help with renovations - WSMV Channel 4

The Little Pantry That Could seeking help with renovations

Posted: Updated:
Channel 4 surprised the founder of the nonprofit earlier this year. (WSMV) Channel 4 surprised the founder of the nonprofit earlier this year. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A recent beneficiary of Channel 4's Surprise Squad is now asking for the community's help on an upcoming project.

Stacy Downey runs The Little Pantry that Could, a nonprofit program that feeds 480 families a month in Nashville.

The Little Pantry that Could has to move out of its current building by the end of the month.

The nonprofit has secured a much-needed larger building that a nearby church is letting them lease for $1 a year for five years, but they have to make all the renovations. The nonprofit is asking for help with plumbing, HVAC and electrical work.

Anyone who would like to help The Little Pantry that Could with donations or renovation services is asked to call 615-260-5769 or email stacy@thelittlepantrythatcould.org.

Click here to learn more about The Little Pantry That Could.

Click here to see the video of the Surprise Squad in action at The Little Pantry That Could.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.