Vandalism reported at Islamic Center of Murfreesboro

Vandalism reported at Islamic Center of Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -

Police are investigating a vandalism incident at the Islamic Center of Murfreesboro.

A representative for the center said someone spray-painted messages on the building and near the facility's basketball court.

The vandals also reportedly put slices of bacon around the center's door.

Islamic dietary laws prohibit Muslims from eating pork because it is written in the Quran.

