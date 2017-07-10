Man pleads guilty to threatening police on social media - WSMV Channel 4

Nashville man pleads guilty to threatening police on social media

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A Nashville man has pleaded guilty to threatening police officers in social media posts and text messages.

Robert Ellis Waddey, 22, was indicted by a federal grand jury in February. He pleaded guilty to his charges on Friday.

Waddey was charged with communicating a threat by interstate commerce and being an unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of firearms.

According to the federal indictment, Waddey posted a photo on Instagram in September 2015 showing a handgun pointed at a Tennessee Highway Patrol vehicle. The photo's caption reportedly said, "F*** them non attentive hoes."

Investigators said they found multiple photos on Waddey's phone showing dead police officers.

Waddey admitted that he took a photo while sitting at a traffic light in south Nashville. The picture shows him holding a pistol in the same frame as a police car in the distance, along with caption featuring a threat to law enforcement.

Authorities said Waddey also sent multiple text messages that "indicate the pleasure he took in the number of targeted cop killings."

According to the indictment, Waddey illegally owns 13 handguns, four assault rifles and a shotgun. He has agreed to forfeit his weapons to authorities.

Waddey is facing up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 16.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

