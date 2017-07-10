Tickets sold out for solar eclipse viewing party at Sounds ballpark

Nashville's big solar eclipse viewing party at First Tennessee Park is now sold out.

The gates for Total Eclipse of the Park will open at 10:30 a.m. Monday. Seating will take place on a first-come, first-served basis.

Attendees will receive safety glasses to view the eclipse.

Partygoers will be able to enjoy music from the Nashville Symphony, along with science demonstrations and activities with employees from the Adventure Science Center.

The mayor will officially open the event at 11 a.m.

The beginning of the eclipse will happen at 11:58 a.m. and is expected to last until 1:29 p.m.

The event ends at 2 p.m., which is when gates to the ballpark will close in preparation for the Sounds game against the Iowa Cubs. The game begins at 4:05 p.m.

The tickets for the viewing party and the game are separate. Tickets for the game are still available.

BREAKING: Music City's Total Eclipse of the Park Viewing Party at the ballpark is officially SOLD OUT. pic.twitter.com/vtdbSmg5Hb — First Tennessee Park (@FirstTNPark) August 18, 2017

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.