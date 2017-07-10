Nashville to host solar eclipse viewing party at Sounds ballpark

City officials have just announced Nashville will be hosting a big solar eclipse viewing party at First Tennessee Park ballpark.

Partygoers will be able to enjoy music from the Nashville Symphony, along with science demonstrations and activities with employees from the Adventure Science Center.

Attendees will all receive special solar glasses so they can view the eclipse.

Gates will open at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 21. Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

The mayor will officially open the event at 11 a.m.

The beginning of the eclipse will happen at 11:58 a.m. and is expected to last until 1:29 p.m.

Following the eclipse, the ballpark will be cleared and will reopen at 3 p.m. for the Sounds game against the Iowa Cubs. The game begins at 4:05 p.m.

This is the first time since 1918 that a total solar eclipse will sweep across the U.S.

Click here for information about tickets for the viewing party.

