Citrus Cream Pasta

Serves 4-6



2 Cups heavy cream

2 Tbsp Orange Liqueur

1 Lemon zested

1 Orange zested

2 Tbsp fresh mint

¼ Cup fresh basil leaves

1 Pound pasta, campanelle or linguine

½ cup grated pecorino romano

½ cup grated parmesan

Salt and pepper to taste



Heat cream, liqueur, lemon and orange zest until it coats the back of a spoon, about 7 minutes. Add mint, basil and cheeses to sauce and toss with pasta. Transfer to serving dishes with more cheese and fresh herbs. Enjoy!