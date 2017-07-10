Tennessee parents charged in hot car death of 11-month-old

In Wilson County, deputies are looking for people who are stealing rent checks from apartment complexes.More >>
In Wilson County, deputies are looking for people who are stealing rent checks from apartment complexes.More >>
Clarksville police are looking for two suspects who are accused of targeting businesses across the Midstate.More >>
Clarksville police are looking for two suspects who are accused of targeting businesses across the Midstate.More >>
A recent beneficiary of Channel 4's Surprise Squad is now asking for the community's help on an upcoming project.More >>
A recent beneficiary of Channel 4's Surprise Squad is now asking for the community's help on an upcoming project.More >>
Police are investigating a vandalism incident at the Islamic Center of Murfreesboro.More >>
Police are investigating a vandalism incident at the Islamic Center of Murfreesboro.More >>
Robert Ellis Waddey, 22, was indicted by a federal grand jury in February. He pleaded guilty to his charges on Friday.More >>
Robert Ellis Waddey, 22, was indicted by a federal grand jury in February. He pleaded guilty to his charges on Friday.More >>
Partygoers will be able to enjoy music from the Nashville Symphony, along with science demonstrations and activities with employees from the Adventure Science Center.More >>
Partygoers will be able to enjoy music from the Nashville Symphony, along with science demonstrations and activities with employees from the Adventure Science Center.More >>
A Tennessee couple has been charged in the death of their 11-month-old daughter, who authorities say died after being left in a hot car.More >>
A Tennessee couple has been charged in the death of their 11-month-old daughter, who authorities say died after being left in a hot car.More >>
The Hendersonville Police Department just bout 125 new bulletproof vests designed to protect against rifle rounds.More >>
The Hendersonville Police Department just bout 125 new bulletproof vests designed to protect against rifle rounds.More >>
Police are looking for the two suspects involved in a stabbing at an East Nashville gas station late Sunday night.More >>
Police are looking for the two suspects involved in a stabbing at an East Nashville gas station late Sunday night.More >>
Robert L. Jordan Jr. and James C. Clark were riding their motorcycles on Old Hickory Boulevard near Butlers Run when they were hit head-on by a 2005 Nissan Altima coming from the opposite direction.More >>
Robert L. Jordan Jr. and James C. Clark were riding their motorcycles on Old Hickory Boulevard near Butlers Run when they were hit head-on by a 2005 Nissan Altima coming from the opposite direction.More >>