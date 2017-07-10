Haslam opens alternative high school equivalency program

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the two men ran from the victim's pickup truck after his car crashed in the parking lot of the Quarters Inn & Suites on Bell Road.More >>
Gov. Bill Haslam has opened an alternative residential program operated by the Tennessee National Guard that gives some teens a chance to earn a high school equivalency diploma outside a traditional school setting.More >>
Crews are working to prevent a barn fire from spreading to other homes on Mt. View Road in Antioch.More >>
Dreyton Simms was the 9-year-old boy who was swept away in the Duck River during heavy rains last week.More >>
Robert L. Jordan Jr. and James C. Clark were riding their motorcycles on Old Hickory Boulevard near Butlers Run when they were hit head-on by a 2005 Nissan Altima coming from the opposite direction.More >>
A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle on Natchez Trace Parkway on July 8.More >>
The two cyclists at the center of a hit-and-run on the Natchez Trace Parkway are hoping their experience can protect other bicycle riders and promote a positive dialogue about sharing the road.More >>
Officials in Murfreesboro are investigating a fire that happened at the Blackman Middle School wrestling building.More >>
Police are looking for the two suspects involved in a stabbing at an East Nashville gas station late Sunday night.More >>
Rutherford County Sheriff's Office needs assistance in locating a burglary suspect.More >>
