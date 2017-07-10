Fire causes extensive damage to Blackman Middle School wrestling building

Officials in Murfreesboro are investigating a fire at the Blackman Middle School wrestling building.

Firefighters responded to the facility, which is right behind the school, just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

Firemen were not able to get inside the metal building because the smoke was so thick.

Everything inside the building, including wrestling mats, weights and work-out equipment, was heavily damaged.

Officials will be returning Monday morning to inspect the building. At this time, the Fire Marshal's Office is not sure what sparked the flames.

