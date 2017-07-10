Fire causes damage to Blackman Middle School wrestling building - WSMV Channel 4

Fire causes extensive damage to Blackman Middle School wrestling building

Posted: Updated:
The fire started around 10 p.m. Sunday. (WSMV) The fire started around 10 p.m. Sunday. (WSMV)
MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -

Officials in Murfreesboro are investigating a fire at the Blackman Middle School wrestling building.

Firefighters responded to the facility, which is right behind the school, just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

Firemen were not able to get inside the metal building because the smoke was so thick.

Everything inside the building, including wrestling mats, weights and work-out equipment, was heavily damaged.

Officials will be returning Monday morning to inspect the building. At this time, the Fire Marshal's Office is not sure what sparked the flames.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Fire causes extensive damage to Blackman Middle School wrestling buildingMore>>

  • Special

    Rutherford County news

    Click to read more headlines from Rutherford County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Rutherford County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.