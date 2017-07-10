Police looking for suspects in East Nashville stabbing - WSMV Channel 4

Police looking for suspects in stabbing at East Nashville gas station

Police are looking for the two suspects involved in a stabbing at an East Nashville gas station late Sunday night.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. at the Speedway on Gallatin Avenue.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the victim was walking out of the gas station when he noticed a small child behind the glass door.

The victim said he told the child to watch out so the child would not get hit by the door, which is when the two suspects came from the parking lot and started yelling at the victim for talking to the child.

According to police, the suspects started hitting the victim, and at one point, he was stabbed twice in the torso.

During the assault, another person walked up, and the suspects hit that person in the face.

The suspects left the scene in a red and black SUV. One man was wearing a white shirt and the other was wearing a red shirt.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. It's not clear what condition he is in.

