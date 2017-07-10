Crews battling car, barn fire in Antioch

A passerby called in the fire around 3:30 a.m. Monday. (WSMV)

Crews are working to prevent a barn fire from spreading to other homes on Mt. View Road in Antioch.

According to officials, a passerby saw the smoke and called authorities around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

A car that was near the barn also went up in flames.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the fire.

The homeowner, who is a retired firefighter, said there was a woodworking shop inside the barn.

Firefighters had issues with the closest fire hydrant, so they had to shuttle water from a hydrant that was about half a mile away, which took up a lot of extra time and resources. They are now using foam on the flames to keep the fire from flaring up again.

Fire officials are still working to determine the cause of the blaze.

