Memorial birthday celebration held for child killed in Duck River

This afternoon the community gathered together and released balloons at Fisherman's Park in Simms honor.

A bittersweet moment tonight for family and friends of Dreyton Simms, who would have celebrated his tenth birthday today.

Simms was the 9-year old boy swept away in the Duck River after heavy rains this week.

This afternoon the community gathered together and released balloons at Fisherman's Park in his honor.

There's still a way you can help the family.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help them pay for Dreyton’s funeral costs. You can find the link here.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.