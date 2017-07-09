Bicyclists involved in Natchez Trace hit-and-run share their experience

Greg Goodman was wearing a GoPro on his helmet that captured the moment his friend, Tyler Noe, was struck.

The two cyclists at the center of a hit-and-run on the Natchez Trace Parkway are hoping their experience can protect other bicycle riders and promote a positive dialogue about sharing the road.

Greg Goodman was wearing a GoPro on his helmet that captured the moment his friend, Tyler Noe, was struck.

Noe said it happened in the blink of an eye.

"No one should be scared like that. I'm grateful that after everything that happened to me, I’m still breathing," he said.

The 23-year-old said he and Goodman were riding the Natchez Trace Parkway while training for the Ironman Triathlon.

Noe said this was the first time he'd gotten on his bike since his youth. He had no idea what was in store on that Saturday morning.

"That’s the craziest thing that's ever happened to me. I've never experienced my life flashing before my eyes like that. And I don't think anyone needs to go through something like that ever," said Noe.

Noe said he was very lucky and that his adrenaline helped him get on his feet immediately after getting hit.

Right now, he's on bed rest with several bruises and scrapes.

Authorities arrested Marshall Grant Neely III, who faces several charges.

"I thought Tyler was dead, actually. I don't know how he survived it, I wouldn't have," Goodman said.

Goodman has ridden the Natchez Trace for the last eight years. He's made it a point to wear a GoPro when riding due to a previous experience.

"I want to make sure if something happens, it's recorded," Goodman explained. "I got clipped by a mirror, and when it happens so quickly, your mind - you can't get a license plate, you can barely remember what hit you."

Goodman posted the video on Facebook, which quickly went viral.

These two riders hope it will create a dialogue about sharing the road.

"99 percent of the time, the person that passes me respects my space," said Goodman. "But it's the one time that somebody that doesn't, that gets too close to me, is the one I'm scared of."

"Be mindful of everyone on the road. They have two lanes, and you can switch lanes to pass if needed," Noe said.

The Natchez Trace Parkway is a designated bicycle route. In Tennessee, bicyclists are allowed to use the full traffic lane to ride in when necessary.

