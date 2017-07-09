1 killed, 2 injured in hit-and-run motorcycle crash in Hermitage

A man is accused of leaving the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash in Hermitage on Sunday afternoon.

Robert L. Jordan Jr. and James C. Clark were riding their motorcycles on Old Hickory Boulevard near Butlers Run when they were hit head-on by a 2005 Nissan Altima coming from the opposite direction.

Jordan, 60, died from his injuries at the scene. Clark, 67, remains in stable condition at Summit Medical Center.

Zachary Joseph Price, 28, is charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication, vehicular assault and leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

Witnesses said Price and and his passenger, 18-year-old Ali Nation, got out of the car at the scene of the crash. Price allegedly ran into a nearby neighborhood.

Nation was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Price was later found at a relative's home on Trails End Lane. Police said he was asleep when officers arrived and that he appeared to be intoxicated.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, detectives found evidence of alcohol and drug use inside the Altima.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.