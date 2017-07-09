1 dead, 1 injured in hit and run accident involving motorcycles - WSMV Channel 4

1 dead, 1 injured in hit and run accident involving motorcycles in Hermitage

HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) -

Officers responded to a crash on Old Hickory Blvd. near Butlers Run in Hermitage. 

Two motorcyclists traveling southbound were struck by a blue Nissan Altima traveling northbound. 

The Altima crossed into oncoming traffic and hit the motorcyclists head on. The reason is unknown.

One motorcyclist died at the scene. The other was taken to a hospital with injuries. He is in stable condition.

According to police, the driver of the Altima has been tentatively identified. A female passenger was also in the Altima. She was transported with minor injuries.

The investigation continues.

