Search for Rutherford County burglary suspect

Posted: Updated:
MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -

Rutherford County Sheriff's Office needs assistance in locating a burglary suspect.

According to a release, the suspect is accused of breaking into the Rutherford County Courthouse on July 9.

If you recognize him, please call 615-904-3040

