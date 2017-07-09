Arrest made in bicyclist hit and run on Natchez Trace Parkway

A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle on Natchez Trace Parkway on July 8.

The cyclist has non-life threatening injuries and remains in the hospital for recovery.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop and fled the scene.

After reviewing video of the incident, Marshall Grant Neely, 58, of Franklin, TN, was arrested.

Neely is charged with reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to immediately notify of an accident, and failure to render aid.

Neely was booked into the Williamson County Detention Center.

Additional charges are pending.

