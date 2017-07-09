Police searching for suspects involved in murder, crash

Police are looking for the two suspects who were involved in a murder in south Nashville on Saturday.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the two men ran from the victim's pickup truck after his car crashed in the parking lot of the Quarters Inn & Suites on Bell Road.

The victim, 26-year-old Demareus Merriweather, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he later died. Doctors discovered that he had been shot in the torso.

Surveillance video shows the vehicle entering the parking lot at a fast speed, striking parked cars and then two black men getting out of the truck and running toward Cane Ridge Road.

Police said they found two pistols, both reported stolen in Rutherford County, inside the Chevrolet Avalanche.

Anyone with information regarding who Merriweather was with that night is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Electronic tips can also be sent by texting "CASH" to 274637 (CRIMES) or here.

