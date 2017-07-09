Investigation underway for fatal accident in South Nashville - WSMV Channel 4

Investigation underway for fatal accident in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police are investigating a fatal accident in South Nashville that happened on July 8.

The driver of the vehicle side swiped another vehicle while traveling on Bell Road, away from I-24 towards Cain Ridge Road.

The vehicle then goes into the parking lot of Antioch Quarters Inn, where it strikes several more parked vehicles.

The driver was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where medical staff discovered that the driver had been shot at least once in the right side.

The driver died at the hospital.

