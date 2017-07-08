Facebook video shows hit and run involving cyclist on Natchez Trace

Incredible video of a hit and run that the victim managed to walk away from.

Facebookay users who posted the video are calling for justice.

A bicyclist riding along Natchez Trace near Franklin had a go pro on his helmet, when another cyclist passed him. Suddenly a dark colored crossover vehicle runs right into the passing cyclist.

The rider was knocked off the bike, and was able to hop right back up on his feet.

The video was posted on Facebook earlier today, and was sent into the WSMV newsroom.

We’ve been told investigators managed to get the license plate number from the video.

Tonight they may be closing in on the driver, who just pulled away without so much as stopping to see if the cyclist was ok.

Tonight we have reached out to both cyclists, but have not heard back from them.