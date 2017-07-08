Strong Gold Cup showing could pay off in bid for a MLS expansion team

Could Music City become the next soccer city?

More than 47,000 fans showed up to Nissan Stadium to watch the US Men’s National soccer team take on Panama during a Gold Cup match Saturday.

That strong showing could pay dividends in the city's bid for a Major League Soccer franchise.

An important guest was in that crowd today. MLS commissioner Don Garber visited Nashville this weekend to study the city's bid for an expansion club. Nashville is one of 12 cities competing for four expansion slots into the league.

Meredith Hamilton was among the fans who filed into Nissan Stadium. She said, “We’re super excited, we would really love for an MLS (expansion) team to come to Nashville."

Geoff Oliveria echoed those sentiments. “The city is just exploding. There's such a fan base here. You saw it with the Predators,” he said. “Why not soccer? I came up from Alabama for this."

Butch Spyridon, president of Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation, about the importance of this gold cup event.

“Soccer opens up another viewing audience, creates additional events. Nashville really needs to do everything it can to support the Gold Cup event, because it's put on by MLS, and they're looking at us for the expansion team. So a good showing there goes a long way," said Spyridon.

He says regardless of whether Nashville is picked for an MLS team. The city plans on hosting more Gold Cup matches, and high profile soccer games.

The MLS plans to select the first two locations in December.

