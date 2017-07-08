Woman arrested for prostitution, stolen weapon in Kentucky hotel room

Oak Grove Police responded to a call for the smell of marijuana at the Candlewood Suites on Fort Campbell Boulevard on July 7 around 3:30 p.m.

Police could smell the odor of marijuana when they arrived.

The renter of the room, Johnae Hearns, 22, gave officers consent to search the room. They found marijuana and a reportedly stolen pistol.

A social media advertisement where Hearns was offering to meet people and a previous prostitution charge was revealed after further investigation.

Hearns was charged with prostitution, loitering for prostitution purposes, receiving stolen property, and possession of marijuana.

She is being held at the Christian County Jail.

