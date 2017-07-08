Accident on 8th Avenue South and Bass Street leaves one injured - WSMV Channel 4

Accident on 8th Avenue South and Bass Street leaves one injured

Posted: Updated:
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police responded to an accident around 1:10 p.m. on 8th Avenue South and Bass Street.

It involved a vehicle and a bicyclist.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital.

Police remain on the scene.

Stay with Channel 4 for updates.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.