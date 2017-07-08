Crash near Maury County EMS leaves two dead - WSMV Channel 4

Crash near Maury County EMS leaves two dead

NASHVILLE, TN

Emergency Service units in Maury County received a call to a serious accident on James Campbell Boulevard on July 7.

It turned out to be in front of Maury County EMS. According to EMS, two victims were entrapped in a vehicle on its side and three patients in critical condition.

Units removed the roof, door, and rolled the dash in order to free the two victims.

The two victims were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where they died.

A third victim’s condition remains unknown.

