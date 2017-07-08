Attempted robbery on Linbar Drive leaves one injured - WSMV Channel 4

Attempted robbery on Linbar Drive leaves one injured

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV) (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police responded to an attempted robbery turned shooting on Linbar Drive on July 7.

The suspects were two Hispanic males and one white female. They were driving a small red two door car.

One male victim was shot. He was taken to an ER and into surgery.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.