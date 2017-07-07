Police investigating aggravated robbery, shooting at Madison apartment complex

Metro Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was robbed, shot at his apartment complex on East Palestine Avenue in Madison around 7 p.m. on Friday night.

According to Metro Police Captain Randall Hickerson, the victim was outside his apartment when he was approached by a male black who demanded money and belongings at gunpoint. The victim was shot during the altercation.

He was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. At this time, police are not releasing where he was shot or how many times.

They will also release more information on the suspect as detectives continue their investigation.

