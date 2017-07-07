Man accused of running marijuana shop out of home

Police say Metro narcotics detectives shut down a makeshift marijuana shop operating out of a home in the 3600 block of Robin Road.

During the execution of a search warrant, police seized more than 10 pounds of marijuana, 15 pounds of cannabis syrup/oil, more than 10 pounds of edibles and $30,000 in cash.

The resident, 31-year-old David Cicero, is charged with possession of marijuana for resale and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $15,000.

