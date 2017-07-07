Man accused of running marijuana shop out of home - WSMV Channel 4

Man accused of running marijuana shop out of home

Posted: Updated:
David Ciceros (Source: Metro Nashville PD) David Ciceros (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police say Metro narcotics detectives shut down a makeshift marijuana shop operating out of a home in the 3600 block of Robin Road.

During the execution of a search warrant, police seized more than 10 pounds of marijuana, 15 pounds of cannabis syrup/oil, more than 10 pounds of edibles and $30,000 in cash.

The resident, 31-year-old David Cicero, is charged with possession of marijuana for resale and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $15,000.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.