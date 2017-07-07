Missing woman's body recovered at Cummins Falls

Peggy McDaniel went missing at Cummins Falls on Wednesday. (WSMV)

The body of a woman who went missing at Cummins Falls State Park was recovered Friday afternoon.

Peggy McDaniel, 73, went missing Wednesday after water rose quickly, trapping dozens of people.

Jackson County officials and McDaniel’s family made the announcement at a press conference Friday evening.

Thursday, the body of Lisa Michelle Tufts-Hillian was also found at Cummins Falls. Officials said she had heard about the search for McDaniel and wanted to help. Click here to read more.

