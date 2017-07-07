Whitt's employee accused of stealing from restaurant, lying to p - WSMV Channel 4

Whitt's employee accused of stealing from restaurant, lying to police

Jason Hipps (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
Metro police say a Whitt’s Barbecue employee who claimed to be a robbery victim was actually a thief.

Jason Hipps, 35, called police Friday morning and said he was working to open the Whitt’s restaurant at 1800 Antioch Pike when two men showed up armed with a baseball bat and robbed the business.

Hipps said the robbers wore gloves and left with money into a nearby woodline.

Officers, a police canine team and a helicopter responded to the scene.

After speaking with the restaurant’s management, they confronted Hipps about doubts with his story. Hipps then admitted there was no robbery and he took $1,700 from the restaurant. The money was recovered from Hipps’ car.

Hipps is charged with felony theft and making a false report to police. He is being held on a $25,000 bond.

