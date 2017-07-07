Suspect charged with murder after body found in Cheatham Co.

Kevin Curtis has been charged in the murder of James Thomas, whose body was found on the side of a steep cliff in Cheatham County in March.

Curtis, an acquaintance of Thomas, has been charged with felony murder, theft, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Investigators said Thomas, 38, was likely killed just before he was reported missing on Jan. 15. Police believe Thomas was murdered in Nashville and then dumped in rural Cheatham County.

Investigators identified Curtis, 30, as the murder suspect. He was booked into the Cheatham County Jail on Thursday night.

Curtis will be prosecuted in Cheatham County.

Police said additional arrests are possible in this case. Thomas’ suspected cause of death has not been released at this point.

