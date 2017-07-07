Trees take over his house and he loves it

Randy Allen said he was 5 years old when he couldn’t stop looking at the tall trees that surrounded him. He’s still looking up 50 years later.

A trip to Allen’s Robertson County home proves it.

“It’s like being in a park,” he said.

But Allen created that park surrounding his home. He has been planting trees his whole life.

“I remember as far back as 5 looking and trying to figure out trees, the differences in species,” Allen said.

At the age when some are still sucking their thumb, Allen found his green thumb.

“It was a major hobby way back then planting my childhood home,” he said. “It’s full of trees and bamboo, and my parents never said one time, ‘Randy, we’ve got enough trees.’”

Allen’s wife Carolyn isn’t tell him to stop either. Today there are 1,500 species from around the world on his property.

The bamboo comes from China, the upkeep comes from Allen.

“Takes a lot of work and time,” he said.

Nature’s beauty doesn’t just happen naturally. Allen does his part 40 hours a week.

“All that stress from working all day, then you feel better when you go back in the house,” Allen said.

Ninety northern white cedars are a beautiful welcome to the White House home.

The names of the trees are as pretty as the leaves.

“This is the gold dawn redwood,” Allen said.

Allen said there’s no need for therapy or psychiatry. His walk in the woods settles his soul.

“I have to have that peace and tranquility almost daily,” he said.

What Allen does is much more than a hobby. Since the 1960s, his tree and bamboo background includes writing papers, recording data, drawing illustrations, taking hundreds of photos and writing a book.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.