Jason Autry granted immunity in Holly Bobo trial

The state has granted immunity agreements to three people in the Holly Bobo murder trial.

One of them is Jason Autry, who was also charged in connection with Bobo’s kidnapping, rape and murder.

This news comes the day after the trial against Zach Adams was postponed until September because of the recent discovery of an alleged murder weapon.

Bobo disappeared six years ago from her home in Decatur County. Zach Adams, his brother Dylan Adams and Autry were all charged in her death.

The two other names on the immunity filing obtained by Channel 4 are Victor Dinsmore and Michael Alexander. Those two names have not previously been connected to the case.

