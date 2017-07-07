1 dead in Greenbrier house fire

One person died in a house fire early Friday morning in Greenbrier.

Greenbrier Fire Chief Kyle Hamill said one person died in the house fire at 2903 Old Greenbrier Pike.

Hamill said there were no other injuries in the fire.

The state fire marshal’s office will be investigating the cause of the fire.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

