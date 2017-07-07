THP seize 691 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop - WSMV Channel 4

THP seize 691 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

The THP seized 28 bales of marijuana weighing almost 700 pounds during a traffic stop on Sunday in Dickson County. (Photo: Tennessee Highway Patrol) The THP seized 28 bales of marijuana weighing almost 700 pounds during a traffic stop on Sunday in Dickson County. (Photo: Tennessee Highway Patrol)
Jorge Guzman was arrested by the THP after 28 bales of marijuana was found in a vehicle he was driving. (Photo: Dickson County Sheriff's Office) Jorge Guzman was arrested by the THP after 28 bales of marijuana was found in a vehicle he was driving. (Photo: Dickson County Sheriff's Office)
The Tennessee Highway Patrol seized 691 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in Dickson County on Sunday, according to a news release.

The THP’s Interdiction Plus Team stopped the vehicle that was towing another vehicle on a trailer. The license plate on the vehicle was concealed with a license plate cover, according to a news release.

The troopers said the driver, Jorge Guzman, showed signs of nervousness and stress. While checking the vehicle’s VIN, Guzman fled on foot.

After a short foot pursuit, Guzman was caught and arrested for the traffic violation and fleeing the scene.

After verbal consent to search by Guzman to search the vehicle, troopers discovered 28 bales of marijuana, which weighed 691 pounds, covered by blankets.

The marijuana and vehicles were seized. Guzman remains in the Dickson County Jail on a $105,000 bond.

