THP seize 691 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

The Tennessee Highway Patrol seized 691 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in Dickson County on Sunday, according to a news release.

The THP’s Interdiction Plus Team stopped the vehicle that was towing another vehicle on a trailer. The license plate on the vehicle was concealed with a license plate cover, according to a news release.

The troopers said the driver, Jorge Guzman, showed signs of nervousness and stress. While checking the vehicle’s VIN, Guzman fled on foot.

After a short foot pursuit, Guzman was caught and arrested for the traffic violation and fleeing the scene.

After verbal consent to search by Guzman to search the vehicle, troopers discovered 28 bales of marijuana, which weighed 691 pounds, covered by blankets.

The marijuana and vehicles were seized. Guzman remains in the Dickson County Jail on a $105,000 bond.

