Emergency crews say if Tennessee Highway Patrol pilot Lt. Brad Lund hadn't been in the area with his chopper, several people would be dead.

Emergency crews say if Tennessee Highway Patrol pilot Lt. Brad Lund hadn't been in the area with his chopper, several people would be dead.

Officials say the water rose three feet in a matter of minutes. (WSMV)

Officials say the water rose three feet in a matter of minutes. (WSMV)

A woman is still missing after Jackson County officials rescued about 40 people who were trapped by high waters at Cummins Falls State Park on Wednesday.

A woman is still missing after Jackson County officials rescued about 40 people who were trapped by high waters at Cummins Falls State Park on Wednesday.

Mother found dead at Cummins Falls was assisting with search for missing woman

Jackson County officials rescued about 40 people after a flash flood rushed through on Wednesday. (WSMV)

Family members say the woman found dead at Cummins Falls on Thursday was there helping to search for a missing elderly woman.

Lisa Michelle Tufts-Hillian, who goes by Missy, had heard about the search for 73-year-old Peggy McDaniel and wanted to assist.

Tufts-Hillian's family members urged her to stay home because they thought it was too dangerous.

Search crews found her body around 9 a.m. Thursday. The TBI confirmed her identity Friday morning. An autopsy will be performed by the Medical Examiner's Office to determine her cause of death.

Tufts-Hillian's relatives say she was the kind of person who always wanted to help others.

The 45-year-old leaves behind a an 8-year-old son. He had been staying with her ex-husband while she was gone.

Tufts-Hillian was a former real estate agent who worked in Dayton, TN. Her boss said she left in 2015 to spend more time with her son and that she was an excellent employee.

The search for McDaniel continues. She was with her son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren when they were trapped by high waters at Cummins Falls State Park on Wednesday.

Jackson County officials rescued about 40 people after a flash flood rushed through. Officials said the water rose about 3 feet in a matter of minutes.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.